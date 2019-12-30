Longstanding Crawley hardware shop to close after 63 years of trade

A hardware shop which has been trading for more than 60 years is set to close its doors on Tuesday (January 7).

The March and Son shop in Pound Hill Parade first opened in 1956. It was originally called ‘Dickensons’ until it was later renamed ‘March and Son’ as it is known today.

Deputy manager Charlotte Watson (left) and store owner Kelly Copeland

The beloved shop was described as the “Aladdin’s Cave” of Crawley for its variety of stock and niche items you could not find elsewhere.

And staff took pleasure in helping and advising residents with their plumbing, electrical and domestic dilemmas.

The owners and staff at March and Son want to ‘thank all those who have supported them over the past three years and for making the journey worthwhile.’

Staff will close the doors for the last time on Tuesday (January 7).