Longstanding volunteer at Crawley Hospital awarded prestigious Order of Mercy medal

Dedicated volunteer Win Ebanks has been awarded the Order of Mercy.

Mrs Ebanks, a member of the The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital, was awarded the prestigious medal, for her voluntary service over many years to charities and non profit organisations in the United Kingdom and overseas.

The awards ceremony took place at The Mansion House, in the City of London , in the presence of HRH Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia, The Lord Mayor of London (Locum Tenens) and many other distinguished guests.

The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield, president of the League of Mercy said “Mrs Ebanks has done extraordinary work for those most in need. She is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is noteworthy and remarkable and we were delighted to be able to make this well deserved award to her.”

The League of Mercy, originally created in 1899 for the encouragement and recognition of voluntary work in hospitals and the community, was refounded as a nationwide registered charity in 1999.

It now continues the work of the original founder, the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII. For more information on the League of Mercy please visit www.leagueofmercy.co.uk