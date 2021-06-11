Look inside luxury new £10 million Sussex home with indoor swimming pool, library and cinema

Tall Trees is an exceptionally well built house set in a quiet location in the heart of Angmering, West Sussex The house was completed in 2013 by the current owners and has been beautifully finished.

It has a dramatic reception hall, drawing room, dining room, library, cinema room, study, large open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, utility room, two cloakrooms, wine room, media room and an indoor swimming.

Principal bedroom suite has his and hers en-suite bathrooms and two dressing rooms. There are four further bedrooms with en-suite bathroomsand a laundry room and upstairs sitting room.

The home also has a separate staff cottage with bedroom, bathroom and sitting room.

Outside there is a summer house, gardener’s store, two triple garages, courtyard, walled garden, hard tennis court and formal gardens.

All information and pictures can be found via Zoopla.