Locked up in Sussex: Here are some of the criminals jailed in November

‘Please help us’: Horsham animal rescue centre forced out by housing development

News you can trust since 1881

The entrance to the ice rink

Not everybody was lucky on the ice

Skaters on the ice

Skaters on the ice

Here are some of the best pictures from the event:

The organisers have created a winter wonderland for everybody in Horsham and beyond to enjoy.