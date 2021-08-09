Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

June 17:

Wesley Hillier, 40, of Neville Close, Crawley, indicated guilty pleas to ten charges of contravening the Trade marks Act 1994 by being in possession of fake Stone Island clothing, Ugg boots, Timberland boots, North face clothing, Nike trainers, Ralph Lauren coats, a Gucci belt and other well known clothing brands, with a view to gain for himself or another, or with intent to cause loss to another, and without the consent of the proprietor. The offences took place on march 29 2017 at Bewbush, Crawley. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £400 in costs.

Jack Moore, 33, of Lodge Lane, Hassocks, indicated guilty pleas to 14 charges of contravening the Trade marks Act 1994 by selling, or being in possession of fake Burberry, Louis Vitton, Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Vivienne Westwood, Hermes, and Alexander McQueen clothing and accessories with a view to gain for himself or another, or with intent to cause loss to another. The offences took place at Hassocks and Horsham between May 1 and October 23 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £400 in costs.

Scales of Justice 2 SUS-210808-160836001

June 18:

Georgia Tupa, 22, of Caburn Court, Southgate, Crawley, indicated guilty pleas to five charges of intentionally touching a woman, over 16, in a sexual way when she did not consent. The offences took place at Crawley between November 15, 2018 and July 24, 2019. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail with the conditions of an electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 7am and that he report daily to Crawley police station.

Liam Cheung, 28, of Springfield Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Crawley Road, Horsham, on November 16, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £374 and banned from driving for one year.

June 21:

Mohamed Kafeer, 23, of Ardingly Close, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a machete - in a public place at Railey Road, Northgate, Crawley, on June 5. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that ‘it was a nasty weapon and he was under the influence of drugs at the time and had a record of offending’.

June 22:

Michael Finn, 37, of Copthorne Bank, Copthorne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, on November 26, last year, with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £600 and banned from driving for three years.

Steven Hayward, 33, of Alpha Road, West Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to interfering with a Toyota vehicle with the intention of theft. The offence took place at Crawley on July 16, last year. He also pleaded guilty to assisting in the disposal of stolen jewellery at Crawley on the same date. He was fined £300.

Michael Ong, 68, of Amberglade, Southwater, Horsham, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Volvo vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Sussex on February 10, last year. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Charles Packham, 26, of Old Forge Lane, Horney Common, Uckfield, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A22 Maresfield by-pass, on October 19, last year, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle, and guilty to failing to report an accident, at Maresfield on the same date. He was fined £270 and banned from driving for six months.

Gregory Marrison, 28, of Leveret Road, Crawley, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on January 1. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs.

June 23:

Michael Sardes, 22, of Tilgate Way, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a wooden pole - in Crawley town centre on April 26. He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a Community Protection Notice made to prevent him being under the influence of alcohol or any illegal substances in public places in Crawley, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Edward Sullivan, 29, of Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at County Mall, Northgate, Crawley, on March 21. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating at Northgate, Crawley on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.