Maidenbower Post Office to temporarily close for eight weeks - here are the details
Wrythe Post Office will temporarily close to allow for extensive building work at the branch based in Maidenbower Square, Crawley, RH10 7QH.
The branch will temporarily close from Monday, September 27 at 5.30pm. It is envisaged that the work will take approximately eight weeks to complete and the branch is expected to re-open on Friday, November 26 at 9am.
During the refit customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch, including:
- The Parade Post Office, Pound Hill, Crawley, RH10 7EA
- Crabbett Park Post Office, 5 Shire Parade, The Ridings, Worth, RH10 7XR
Damien Haydock, Post Office partner account manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.
"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”