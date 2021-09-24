The branch will temporarily close from Monday, September 27 at 5.30pm. It is envisaged that the work will take approximately eight weeks to complete and the branch is expected to re-open on Friday, November 26 at 9am.

During the refit customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch, including:

- The Parade Post Office, Pound Hill, Crawley, RH10 7EA

Wrythe Post Office will temporarily close to allow for extensive building work at the branch based in Maidenbower Square, Crawley. Picture by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

- Crabbett Park Post Office, 5 Shire Parade, The Ridings, Worth, RH10 7XR

Damien Haydock, Post Office partner account manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.