Man, 31, dies in A272 crash

A 31-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash with a van near Coolham.

Police say that the man was walking along the A272 Cowfold Road east of Coolham crossroads when he was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van at around 5.20pm on Saturday.

Police

A spokesman said: “The man was attended to by paramedics but sadly died at the scene”

He added that the 41-year-old van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and was later released under investigation.

He said: “The driver and a teenage boy who was a passenger in the van were unhurt.”

Sergeant Neil Cox of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “This is a busy stretch of road and although it was dark at the time other road users may still have information that could help our investigation.

“If you can help in any way, please contact us by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Northfield.”