Man dies in A22 crash

A 46-year-old man has died following a crash which closed the A22.

Police say that the man was driving a Kia Picanto car on the A22 Lewes Road at Forest Road when the crash happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A spokesman said: “It happened at around 45 minutes after midnight in the early hours of Saturday morning (21 December) between Forest Row and Ashurstwood, and led to the A22 being closed until 5.50am.

“The car involved, a silver Kia Picanto travelling towards East Grinstead, collided with a tree. Its driver, a man aged 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed the Kia being driven shortly beforehand, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Broadmere.”