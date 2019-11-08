Man seriously injured following collision in Horley

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a collision in Horley last night (November 7).

Police were called to the collision, involving a pedestrian and a blue Honda Jazz, in Victoria Road around 5.25pm.

The car driver was uninjured.

The road was currently closed while police dealt with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or with any dashcam footage, or any other information which could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P19259133.