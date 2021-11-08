Message from beyond the grave signals a life change for leading Sussex artist

And now Renira Barclay, who grew up in Cowfold and has had much success as an artist, is penning her second novel.

Her first - a ghost story titled The Magpie Winter - is based in Sussex on events in Renira’s own life.

But how she came to write it is a bizarre tale in itself.

Renira Barclay with her book she has written, a ghost story - called The Magpie Winter. Pic S Robards SR2111054 SUS-210611-164903001

Renira, who confesses to always having been interested in the supernatural, is also trained in a number of therapies.

She was taking part in a counselling workshop when an exercise involved ‘tuning in to ancestors.’

And a message from her long-dead great-grandmother came through loud and clear to Renira: ‘Write my story.’

“There literally was a voice and I knew it was her.”

Being adopted, Renira had two sets of ancestors, but she knew the voice she was hearing was that of her great-grandmother on her adopted father’s side - Adelaide Godman.

A window in St Peter’s Church, Cowfold, is dedicated to Adelaide who died on Christmas Eve 1896, aged 36.

She is the ghost in Renira’s book The Magpie Winter.

In a parallel of Renira’s own life, it tells the story of Camellia and her brother living just outside Cowfold in the winter of 1962-63.

Camellia’s troubles begin one foggy day when she is out hunting with her adopted mother when the ghost makes her first appearance.

From then on there are strange goings on with faces in the mirror, animals energing from their graves - and a whole lot more.

Renira herself is the daughter of Pat and Elizabeth Colvin and grew up at Woldringfold in Cowfold.

“I had a very privileged life,” said Ranira.

She went to Cowfold village school. “I loved the teacher there. She was called Miss Wiggins - she is in the book.”

From there, Ranira went to Hatchlands school in Cuckfield before going on to Benenden in Kent - alma mater of Princess Anne.

“I’m writing a follow-up now set at Benenden School,” said Ranira.