Metrobus delighted to sponsor the Crawley Community Awards

Metrobus run the bus services in Crawley including Fastway and is really proud to do so

Overall we operate around 147 buses on 50 routes across the wider Sussex, Surrey and Kent area.

At Metrobus, we believe everyone has the right to travel with ease and comfort. Our purpose is to give of all those we serve the freedom to connect with the people and places they value most so that they can live their lives to the full.

We took people to work and to school, to gigs and to hospital, on first dates and to interviews. We move to the rhythm of life.

We put heart and soul into everything we do and while our first priority is to run a safe, reliable, frequent, clean, comfortable, value for money bus service, we equally want to help the communities we belong to grow stronger.

We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Community Group category at this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

There are 16 different categories and nominations that can be made in as many categories as considered appropriate. The categories are: Community Group, Support Group, Local Hero, Culture, Sports Person, Sports Team, Performing Arts, Special Recognition, Education, Charity, Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Individual Achievement, Group Achievement, Inspiration, Fundraising

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in Crawley. The nominations show the appreciation there is for local people who go the extra mile to make a difference to their community. There is great respect for the hard work, efforts and achievements of those who excel in Sport or Education or who enable others to excel through coaching, training or teaching.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations in February and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the Awards Presentation Evening at The Hawth in mid-March 2020. Tickets are free of charge.

Winners will be presented with a trophy and framed certificate. Photographs of the winner’s award presentations will be emailed to all winners and nominators free of charge. The bar at the Hawth will remain open after the event with soft drinks and finger food provided for audience members with the compliments of The Hawth.

The Awards Presentation Evening is always an emotional and humbling evening for everyone lucky enough to be invited to attend so if you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts or their work in our community, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination. For full information and to nominate online, please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org

Nominations in writing can be sent to: Crawley Community Awards, Crawley Borough Council, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ. To nominate by email or for queries, please email: crawleycommunityawards@gmail.com