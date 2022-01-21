Kevin, who presents a Friday Night Totally ’80s show on the hospital radio, was invited onto Gary Davies’ programme after sending him a list of underrated ’80s gems.

“It was great, albeit for one week only, to be able to influence the playlist on our national ’80s radio programme,” said Kevin.

He said he was travelling home earlier this month after presenting a show featuring ’80s artists who had never had a hit.

Mid Downs Radio presenter Kevin Payne was thrilled to take part in BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the ’80s. Picture: Mid Downs Radio.

On the journey he heard Gary Davies on Radio 2 asking listeners to send in their choice of ’80s hits that ‘missed’.

So Kevin took a photo of his own ‘just played’ playlist and sent it in.

Within a few hours he got a phone call from Gary’s producer to ask whether he would like to choose four tunes to go out on Gary’s show later in January.

He was also asked for a breakdown of why he thought they should have made it.

Kevin’s choice was broadcast on Friday (January 14).

Anyone who would like their playlist on air is invited to join Mid Downs Radio and train as a presenter.

Find out more at www.mdr.org.uk.