Mid Sussex children's charity celebrates 60 years

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) is holding an afternoon tea to celebrate 60 years of the North Sussex branch.

The celebratory event, which is invite only, will see more than 70 past and present members attend to mark the special occasion at Elvira's in Borde Hill on August 21.

NSPCC and students at Moira House School in Eastbourne

A spokesman for the NSPCC said: "'We are so pleased to be celebrating the NSPCC North Sussex Branch's 60th anniversary - an amazing milestone to have reached and a testament to a truly fantastic group of dedicated volunteers who put on a wonderful range of events throughout the year to support our work.

"Congratulations and thank you to all our North Sussex Branch members - we are very grateful for all you do."

The North Sussex branch is made up of six district committees located in Ardingly, Burgess Hill, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks and Lindfield and its members are volunteer fundraisers from across the area.

The branch was founded in East Grinstead in 1959 and one of its early presidents was Lady MacMillan.

Over the years, at its annual meeting, the branch has welcomed Dame Mary Marsh, previous director and chief executive of the NSPCC, Peter Wanless, the chief executive of NSPCC and Mark Wood, the chairman of the NSPCC.

This year the speaker will be Shaun Friel, who is the head of Childline.

The Branch has been recognised for its notable achievements in helping children through its fundraising, by being awarded ‘South East Region Branch of the Year’ by the NSPCC.

Branch events range from running a stall at Lindfield Village Day to organising bucket collections at the end of the Plumpton Easter Race Day.

Nationally, the NSPCC has implemented the Schools Service, which aims to visit every primary school in the country every three years, so that they reach children twice within their primary school education, and local primary schools in the North Sussex branch area benefit from this service.

Carefully trained volunteers take the “Stay Safe, Speak Out” campaign into schools, giving children the knowledge of how to directly access help if it is needed and provides support for teaching staff and parents.

To find our more about the NSPCC, click here.