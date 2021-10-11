Mid Sussex home care service plans to create 20 news jobs in Crawley

The new home care team are currently looking to fill the 20 new job vacancies with a variety of roles including part-time, weekend and full-time home care and team leader roles.

The company, who recently hosted a Macmillan coffee morning attended by Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, has developed an enhanced training package to help people new to the sector find their feet in care.

Cakes on offer included walnut and coffee and chocolate and raspberry and there was a raffle. In total, the coffee morning helped to raise £590.

It was such a success that the coffee morning will be run once a month on a Tuesday, to help raise funds for the local community.

Elena Mlajiceanu, director of Good Oaks Mid Sussex, said: “We’re really excited to provide new, quality jobs for people in Crawley.

"Because it’s a brand-new service, we’re able to provide even more career development opportunities than normal.

“Although a change of sector can be daunting, we want people to see how rewarding and flexible a career in home care can be, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people with a range of backgrounds and experiences.

“We have always received a lot of enquiries from potential clients in Crawley, and we can’t wait to get started and helping people.”