Hundreds of runners took part in the Mid Sussex Marathon over the bank holiday weekend.

These photos, taken by our photographer Steve Robards, show runners taking part in Burgess Hill yesterday (May 6). The three-day event on Saturday, Sunday, and bank holiday Monday, covered a total of 26.2 miles – the distance of a marathon. It featured a ten-mile race in East Grinstead on Saturday, a ten-mile race in Haywards Heath on Sunday and a 10k race in Burgess Hill on Monday.

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019

Mid Sussex Marathon 2019