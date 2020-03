A man who has been missing from Burgess Hill since the beginning of the month has been found safe and well.

Sam Goodwin, 21, who has been missing from his home in Burgess Hill since March 2 was found safe and well in West Yorkshire Sussex Police said.

Police

He was found on on Saturday, March 14, a spokesman confirmed.

Read more: Sussex couple ‘forced to pay back Universal Credit advance they did not want nor receive’