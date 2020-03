Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing boy from Crawley.

Frasier Gould, aged 17, was last seen on Monday (March 23) and believed to be in the Crawley area, particularly in Gossops Green.

He is described as white, about 5ft 9in, of skinny build, with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike top and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 1426 of 21/03.