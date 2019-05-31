Missing Crawley teen could be in Worthing or Littlehampton

Police are concerned for the safety and welfare of a missing Crawley teenager.

Paige Feltham was last seen at around 2.15pm on Monday afternoon (May 27), police said.

The 13-year-old was due home by 8.30pm, but did not return, said a spokesman.

They added: "She was spoken to on the telephone around 10pm and has been in touch intermittently, but her whereabouts are unknown. There are concerns for her safety and welfare because of her young age.

"She has associates in Worthing and Littlehampton and routinely uses trains to travel around."

Paige is white, 5ft 5in, of slight build, with dark hair. She is tanned and wears a lot of make-up.

She was wearing white ripped jeans, a black jacket and black tank top and trainers.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts please email ws.missingpersonteam@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1561.