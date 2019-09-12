‘More than 100’ travellers move into Crawley

A large number of travellers have moved into Crawley overnight, according to an eyewitness.

The eyewitness told this newspaper more than 100 caravans arrived overnight and into the morning with ‘more still arriving’ on the site in Steers Lane, Forge Wood.

A spokeswoman for Crawley Borough Council said: “It’s private land. As far as we’re aware private bailiffs have been notified and the community have been [served] notice.

“If they’re still there tomorrow I anticipate enforcement action will be taken.”

