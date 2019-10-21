Mystery disappearance of Burgess Hill father and son to feature on TV

The mystery disappearance of a father and son from Burgess Hill - who have been missing in Spain for six months - is to be highlighted on television tonight.

Daniel and Liam Poole travelled to Malaga on March 31 and last made contact with their family a day later.

Daniel and Liam Poole have been missing since April. Photo: Sussex Police SUS-191021-154202001

The pair’s heartbroken family have been desperately trying to trace them ever since.

British and Spanish police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of the men, who left their luggage and passports in their hotel.

Daniel and Liam’s disappearance is due to be featured on the BBC1 programme Inside Out tonight at 7.30pm.