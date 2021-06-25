Mystery meat dumper continues to blight Crawley
More mysterious meaty deposits have been dumped around Crawley.
A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said the incidents are being taken seriously as he said officials follow up every report to try and identify the culprit.
In a statement, the spokesman said: “Thanks to everyone who has reported incidents of meat being dumped around Crawley over the past few weeks. We are taking this matter seriously and continue to follow up every report to establish where the meat is coming from and who might be dumping it.
“We are unable to release details of the investigation at the moment as we do not wish to prejudice either the investigation or any formal proceedings and we ask for your understanding in this.
“If you see any further incidents, please complete our problem reporting form at https://my.crawley.gov.uk/service/Tell_Us_About_A_Problem, choosing ‘fly-tipping’ in the drop-down menu. Please select the exact location and upload any photos you have of the meat and any packaging. This will help us to clear the area and assist with our investigation. Thank you for your help.”