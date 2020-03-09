National mental health charity slams Taser funding and says Sussex Police’s training ‘not fit for purpose’

A national mental health charity has slammed a recent government investment of £300,000 for Sussex Police to equip more frontline officers with Tasers.

Mind has called the news ‘deeply concerning’ after it was announced last week Sussex Police will be able to afford an extra 291 Tasers – bringing the overall total to 1,100 Tasers for Sussex officers.

Sussex Police during Taser training earlier this month (March)

The charity argues people suffering with mental health conditions could suffer ‘extreme distress’ if a Taser is used on them, though police say using a Taser is the last resort.

Vicki Nash, head of policy and campaigns at Mind, said, “This funding for Tasers is deeply concerning and the police must be aware force is being regularly used on people who are often extremely vulnerable. The police have reassured the public that tactics such as Tasers are only used as a last resort.

“We are particularly worried that people with mental health problems and learning disabilities might have weapons like Tasers used on them. Tasers can cause extreme distress to anyone and can be especially traumatic for people showing signs of one of these diagnoses.

“The training police currently receive on de-escalation is not fit for purpose and the use of force is becoming a norm in everyday policing. We acknowledge there will always be times when force is necessary, even with people with learning disabilities and mental health problems, but we are urging the police to ensure they are equipped with the tools they need to make the right call in difficult situations.”

Chief Inspector Simon Starns

Chief Inspector of the Sussex Police operations department Simon Starns said, “When assessing a situation involving an individual with vulnerabilities, officers will consider a number of options, including backing off, giving time and space, and early negotiation.

“Wherever possible, we will try and defuse the situation without the use of force. However, Taser – which is a less lethal option – is available for when those factors aren’t possible.

“They are all experienced officers, all have experienced conflict and how to resolve a situation using verbal means and others, but this is for them to have another tool to effectively resolve an incident.”

Tasers are used to temporarily paralyse an attacker by firing two small dart-like electrodes, which stay connected to the weapon by conductive wire as they are propelled by small compressed nitrogen charges.

They penetrate clothing and are barbed to prevent removal once in place. When connected to the attacker electric volts are sent coursing through the wire and into the perpetrator.

Read more: Sussex Police arm frontline officers with more Tasers after funding windfall