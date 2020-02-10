Nearly £26,000 donated to Sussex charities through Southern Co-op funeral homes

Nearly £26,000 was donated to Sussex charities through a free online memorial feature offered by The Co-operative Funeralcare branches.

Thanks to the generosity of those who have lost a loved one, nearly 600 donations totalling £25,990 was donated through the feature offered by The Co-operative Funeralcare branches in Sussex which are part of Southern Co-op.

Online memorial feature

The donations averaged around £44 per donation – an increase from 2018 when 355 donations were made totalling £13,217, or an average of £37 per donation.

Steve Pearce, chief operating officer for funeral care at Southern Co-op, said: “The charities people chose to donate to can be a reflection of something their loved one held dear to them or a charity that supported them at a time of need.

“We know that people donated to 351 different charities last year but what we can’t quantify is how many people that went on to help. The donations would have made a difference to thousands of people’s lives and this is incredibly special.”

The memorial page also has different features which allows friends and family to set up a personal tribute page to light virtual candles, share memories, stories, photos and videos of loved ones.

A total of £330,000 was donated by families across the south of England in 2019 through the free online service.

Sussex charities to benefit from the contributions included St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester, which received £5,680; St Peter & St James Hospice in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Lewes and Uckfield, which received £926; and The Apuldram Centre, which supports adults with learning disabilities, received £680.

Funeral homes in Sussex that offer the free online memorial feature include The Co-operative Funeralcare in Bognor Regis, Chichester, Felpham, Findon Valley, Rose Green and Uckfield.

For more information about online tributes, visit www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.