New aerial photos show progress on north Horsham development

The photos - taken yesterday (January 30) - show the new Bohunt Horsham School which is now open and road construction in the area.

A new pedestrian and cycle bridge is to be built across the busy A264 linking the new estate - now known as Mowbray - with the south of the town.

The new estate will eventually consist of 2,750 houses, shops and businesses, as well as the new school.

Progress on the new north Horsham development - now named Mowbray - as of January 30 2022. The new Bohunt Horsham school at the top of the photo is now open and work is continuing on roads in the area. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Meanwhile, the A264 link road between the Rusper Road roundabout and Moorhead Roundabout will be shut to all traffic in both directions overnight on certain dates in February and March.

The closures will be between 8pm Friday to 6am Monday on the following dates: February 18 - 21 and February 25 - 28; March 4 - March 7, March 11 to 14, and March 18 - 21.

The closures are deemed necessary for works connected with the north Horsham development.

This aerial photo - taken on January 30 2022 - shows roadworks at the Rusper Road roundabout at the north Horsham development. To the bottom right of the photo are concrete pillars which will form a pedestrian and cycle bridge across the A264. Photo Eddie Mitchell