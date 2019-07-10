New Crawley primary school earns top marks in first Ofsted report

A Crawley school is celebrating its first Ofsted report which awarded Outstanding in all areas with praise for staff and pupils.

Forge Wood Primary opened just three years ago and is already in the top flight of schools with a clean sweep of Outstanding in every key area looked at by the Ofsted inspector.

“We are so proud of everything we have achieved in a relatively short space of time. The report confirms that everyone at Forge Wood Primary School is doing their utmost to make education a stimulating, exciting and preparing our pupils for the next stage of their journey,” said Executive Headteacher Jo Newton.

From early years provision to excellent pupil behaviour, the report highlights a wide variety of attributes which ensured the school achieved the highest award. The important role of the umbrella GLF multi-academy trust is also celebrated.

“Pupils love school and become confident, resilient and ambitious learners. Many skip and run into school in the morning in their excitement to get into the classroom,” says the report which was published this week.

“The school’s exciting curriculum takes pupils on a journey of discovery and learning. As a result, they are highly engaged and motivated to learn. Highly effective teaching ensures that pupils learn exceptionally well. As a result, pupils are extremely well prepared for the next stage of their education, both personally and academically,” it adds.

“Strong professional development programme ensures that staff benefit from high-quality training and coaching, including opportunities for teachers to work alongside theircolleagues in other schools.”

The excellent behaviour of pupils and their enthusiasm for learning is part of the outstanding work the school undertakes in personal development and welfare.

“Pupils tackle a wide range of activities with great enthusiasm. They take great care to make sure that they work to the best of their abilities because they respect their teachers and want to do well,” the inspector noted.