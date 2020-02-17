New developments being built in Crawley

New homes are on the way in Crawley as Crawley Borough Council works to meet the demand for housing in the area.

Bridgefield House is among one of the new developments currently being built in the town centre.

College Car Park site SUS-201202-173259001

Situated behind Crawley College along Northgate Avenue, the council purchased the land in 2018 and is working with Buxton to deliver a part eight, part six storey building consisting of 98 shared ownership and affordable flats with parking.

Next to the Town Hall, the former Babcocks car park is currently being redeveloped by A2 Dominion into 91 affordable flats. Due to be completed in October 2020.

Work on the Town Hall development has also begun, the project will see a brand new nine storey building housing the new Town Hall and commercial office space and up to 182 new flats of which a further 18 will be affordable.

Along the Broadway, developers were granted permission in 2016 for a mixed use development consisting of 77 homes on the upper levels and retail units on the ground floor. Work is due to be completed in summer 2020.

Town Hall site February 7 2020 SUS-201202-173316001

John Brackpool Close in Kilnmead is the latest town centre development to be completed. Named after a local soldier who was killed in action in July 2009, the affordable rented housing scheme is home to 32 flats and five houses.

Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, councillor Peter Smith, said: “The council is working hard to deliver homes for Crawley people and to bring more investment into the town centre.

“Identifying and delivering key sites for town centre living is an important part of that plan.

“We recognise that more local people are choosing to live and work ‘in town’, with its easy access to transport and leisure facilities and we want to make that possible.”

Cabinet Member for Housing, councillor Ian Irvine, said: “I am delighted to see more homes being delivered by the council and our partners.

“The development of new homes is a priority and these projects are a step in the right direction.

“Crawley is a fantastic place for people to, live, work and settle and I look forward to seeing each project complete over the next few months.

To find out more about redevelopment and opportunities in Crawley, visit www.investcrawley.co.uk.