New restaurant and deli to open in Horsham town centre

A contemporary new Japanese ‘fusion’ restaurant is set to open in Horsham town centre this summer.

The restaurant - called Minami-Za - is on the site of the former Horsham Matters shop in East Street.

Horsham District Council has given the go-ahead for the change of use of the premises from shop to restaurant with a basement area function room and music lounge.

The restaurant - which owners say will have a ‘South African twist’ - will also have a deli counter open during the day which will sell ‘cooking ingredients, sauces and Japanese/South African beers, wines and spirits, plus locally produced food products.’

the business owners say that the new restaurant will fill a gap left when the former Wabi Japanese restaurant closed and was replaced with the new Brewhouse & Kitchen pub in East Street.

The new restaurant site has been empty since the Horsham Matters charity relocated to Redkiln Place last year.

In a statement to the council, the restaurant operators say: “The restaurant will operate just as any other on East Street offering lunch and dinner with the deli-counter open all day.

The venue lounge will only be used for ticketed events for live Jazz and Blues and un-amplified as far as practicably possible.

“The venue lounge may be used for private hire and in addition used for workshops too.

“It’s with no intention to bring late night vertical drinking to the venue with bouncers and guests hanging around the front of the restaurant, which we feel is one of the major concerns from residents.

“Our guiding principles on this project are to make Minami-za a friends and family establishment, from its owners, investors, landlord, customers and staff alike. Together we will bring unity to the community through our much-loved restaurant and venue lounge and make it a signature of hard work and dedication, and continually strive to bring quality experiences to its patrons, nourish its staff through continued development and excite the senses through great food, drink and ambiance.”