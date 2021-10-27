New surveyor for expanding Vail Williams in Gatwick

Based in Crawley, commercial property agent Mikael Goldsmith will work across the firm’s business space sector, particularly on office and industrial disposals.

He joins from Brighton-headquartered regional agent, Flude Property Consultants’ Chichester office and was previously with Sussex agency Michael Jones in Worthing.

Mikael, 28, said: “I’ve been in property agency for just over eight years now and it is the ideal time to join a major firm to challenge myself further. Vail Williams is the perfect and progressive fit.

"I’m excited to be working in Crawley, a massive commercial hub for industrial and offices.

"One of my biggest attributes is business development. In my last role I grew the industrial market share of the business by over 20 per cent.

"My remit now is to build the instruction base and generate day-to-day business in the short to medium term to complement our pipeline work.

"It is a competitive market in Sussex, especially with the current buoyancy of the industrial sector.

"My role is to genuinely add value for our existing and future clients across the investment, development and industrial sectors.”

Mikael’s varied career saw him co-run an online retail business after leaving Lancing College in 2011 before taking a year-long position as a property consultant in Dubai which gave him a thorough sales grounding.

Gatwick regional managing partner Danny George said: “We welcome Mikael aboard as an experienced operator whose extensive local knowledge and numerous network connections will help take our business to the next level.

"Our strategic and geographical growth continues at pace and our efficient and hard-working team is expanding to match this upturn across all disciplines.

"All-rounder Mikael has quickly become an appreciated member of the team and we are expecting great things from him.”

"There is huge growth potential in the Gatwick and Sussex region and we are determined to benefit from these opportunities and deliver expertise, support and successful outcomes for our clients."

Mikael is reunited in Crawley with Gatwick-based Partner Steve Berrett, who also used to work at Michael Jones and joined Vail Williams in February.

Other recent Gatwick region hires have included senior planner Iain Williams, senior surveyor Jason Kidd and associate Derek Moore.

Outside work Mikael, who lives in Worthing, enjoys squash, the gym and watching and playing football.