New Turkish restaurant planned for Horsham

‎A new Turkish restaurant is set to open in Horsham town centre.

Plans are being put forward to establish an eatery offering ‘authentic Turkish food’ on the site of the former Carmela Italian restaurant in Denne Road at the junction with East Street.

Businessman Ercan Yuzey - who already has a Turksih restaurant called Zeytin in Haywards Heath - says he hopes to open the new Horsham restaurant in three months’ time.

“We currently have a successful branch in Haywards Heath and want to bring the taste of Turkey to Horsham too,” he said.

He said the new restaurant would be open from 7.30am - 11pm and would offer ‘reasonably priced’ food including full English and Turkish breakfasts, as well as lunch and dinner, and would produce its own Turkish breads.

The full Turkish breakfast consists of Halloumi, Turkish sausage, tomato, cucumber, olives, feta cheese, boiled eggs, honey and butter with Turkish tea.

The restaurant plans to sell alcohol but will also provide a ‘bring-your-own-bottle’ policy.

Ercan first announced his plans on social media and was dellighted when more than 200 people gave his plans the thumbs up within two hours of his posting.

One person said: “We need more variety of restaurants in Horsham . a Turkish restaurant would be great.”

Another commented: “Sounds great! It would be something completely different!”

And another added: “I cook a lot of Turkish food at home as I love it so much. So it’s a yes from me.”

Many said they travelled to surrounding towns to sample Turkish food. “We’d love a Turkish restaurant closer.”