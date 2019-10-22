Nightclub event for people with disabilities to launch in West Sussex

A nightclub event aimed at people living with disabilities has been launched in West Sussex — and there are still plenty of tickets up for grabs.

The event will launch on November 6 with the first club experience. Plans for the event have been in the pipeline since the summer and is a collaborative project between a number of community groups.

Living Out Loud (LOL) will kick off from 7pm at TAO in Bognor Regis.

"The event is one that it specifically tailored for people with disabilities and/or autism," said Casper Beade Rioseco, community solutions and co productions manager at the Aldingbourne Trust.

"It's a club experience. We are aware that there seems to be a view that people with disabilities and/or autism should be at home and in bed by 8pm which shouldn't be the case. People should be treated equally."

He said people with disabilities should be able to party until 3am if they want to before clarifying: "It wont be running until 3am as it's a Wednesday.

"I'm really looking forward to it. With my events management head on that anxiety is always there but I'm very confident. Now it's just a matter of numbers.

"The long term goal is for the whole project to be entirely run and led and developed by the people with learning disabilities and/or autism and we as staff will support them."

He also gave thanks to the community members and groups who have given their support to the project, "It wouldn't happen without everyone that has been involved."

These groups include: Aldingbourne Trust; Apulstock; Stay Up Late and Gig Buddies.

Carers and support workers can attend the event for free while revellers will pay £5 for entry.

At the time of writing, 55 people are expected at the event but there is plenty more room for prospective party-goers with a 'best-case scenario' number of 300, Casper said.

"Even if we only had ten going we would have seen it as a success anyway."

For tickets visit www.aldingbournetrust.org/store/p83/LOL or from your local MyNetwork or support group below:

Bognor Regis - Number 73, Aldwick Road, PO21 2NW

Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath - The Old Post Office Resource Centre, 30-32 Station Road, RH15 9DS

Chichester - New Park Centre, New Park Road, PO19 7XY

Crawley, East Grinstead and Horsham - Bewbush Community Centre, Dorsten Square, Bewbush, RH11 8XW

Littlehampton and Worthing - Buddys Café, 121 South Farm Road, BN14 7AX

Grace-Eyre - The Grace Eyre Foundation, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, East Sussex, BN3 6EP

Active Prospects - 1 castle field court, Reigate, RH2 OAH

Ferring Country Centre - Rife Way, Ferring, West Sussex, BN12 5JZ

Wrenford Chichester - Wrenford Centre, Terminus Road, Chichester, PO19 8TX

L'Arche - 51 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 2NJ

The Apuldram Centre, Common Farm,, Appledram Lane South, Chichester, PO20 7PE

Hub Club, 34A Little London, Chichester, PO19 1PL