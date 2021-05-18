Nine-year-old from Crawley Down sets herself running challenge for children's hospice

Esme is in Year 4 and her school, Ardingly College, have been supporting Chestnut Tree House for over two years.

"I’ve been learning about Chestnut Tree House at school,” says Esme.

"I chose to support them because I thought, if I were one of the children then I would love to go to Chestnut Tree House.

Nine-year-old Esme from Crawley Down has set herself the challenge of running 2.3km every day throughout May to raise funds for local children’s hospice, Chestnut Tree House. Picture courtesy of Chestnut Tree House

"They need so much money to fund it so I thought I could help them raise money. The children are safe there and it gives their carers a break.”

"The one word I would use to describe Esme is ‘determined’,” says her mum, Naomi.

"Esme has been getting up at 7am every morning and going for a run with her dad before school. She isn’t a keen runner, so this is a big challenge for her.”

"One of my friends was doing a challenge every day and I thought I could do the same,” Esme added.

"I chose to run 2.3km because that is the distance around the triangle of roads near where I live.”

Esme has already raised an incredible £100 from her running challenge and is “really excited when she sees the donations coming in.”