Non-stop Zumba event in Crawley helps raise £930 for Christie Charity Trust
People from across the area came together at K2 Crawley to show their support for the Christie Charity Trust at a Charity Zumbathon event.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 1:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 1:14 pm
Zumba with James hosted the two hour event on Friday September 10, with participants taking to the floor for non stop Zumba.
A raffle on the night with prizes generously donated by many local companies, also helped towards the final total raised of £930.
Zumba with James would like to thank all the people who attended the event with such great energy, and to all those individuals and companies who made donations. Also a big thank you to Crawley Wellbeing and K2 Crawley for supporting the event. Details of classes and future events at jamesovenden.zumba.com