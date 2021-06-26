'Nothing suspcious' found after police called to 'horrible smell' in Mid Sussex
Police were called after reports of a 'horrible smell' in Mid Sussex on Friday (June 25).
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 12:22 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 12:24 pm
According to neighbourhood policing inspector Darren Taylor 'some of the team' attended the Old Brighton Road area.
He said it was due to reports of a 'rather horrible smell being reported by public in the area'.
"Team also had to experience the awful smell," he added.
"Nothing suspicious but still could not locate what was actually causing it."