Number of empty Crawley town centre shops hits 11 year low

Crawley town centre is getting busier as more retailers set up shop in Queens Square, Queensway and the High Street, says Crawley Borough Council.

In 2018 9.2 per cent of the town centre’s retail units were empty. It is now 7.8 per cent.

Crow Coffee and the Comic Shop, Crawley

A council spokesman said: “The new figure reports only 7.8 per cent of retail units are now empty which the lowest rate for Crawley since 2008.

“The drop in vacant units can be partially attributed to a boom in independent shops in the High Street.

“Crow Coffee, the Comic Shop, Sage Vegan Café and Crama Romanesca are the latest additions to the area and chain buffet restaurant, Tamasha has taken over the former Rat and Parrot unit which had been vacant for some time.”

Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, added: “I am delighted that more and more retailers are coming to our town centre.

“With Metrobank, Iceland and Peacocks moving into Queens Square and the Broadway last year and our new independents joining the High Street.

“We recognise that this is a challenging time for high streets and are pleased to see Crawley’s town centre growing, encouraged by the Crawley Growth Programme investment in the Town, and offering more choice for our residents and visitors.”