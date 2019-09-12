Order of St Richard to recognise exceptional contributions to local life in Sussex

A new medal named after Richard of Chichester is to be presented to people who have made an ‘exceptional contribution’ to their community.
Forty people in the diocese of Chichester, which spans East and West Sussex, have been named as the first ever cohort to receive the Order of St Richard.
The honourary medal will be presented by the Bishop of Chichester, Martin Warner, at a ceremony in Chichester Cathedral on Saturday October 5 at 3pm.
It shows a picture of the saint with the words: “Thanks be to thee, my Lord Jesus Christ.”
Each year, membership will be awarded to forty lay people nominated by those in the local community for the exceptional contribution they have made to their parish, deanery or the wider community.
Ten people will be nominated every year from each of the four archdeaconries that make up the diocese – Horsham, Brighton and Lewes, Hastings and Chichester.
At the ceremony next month, they will receive a certificate signed by the bishop, a specially designed medal to be worn on special occasions and a lapel badge which can be worn at all times.
Writing to each of those nominated this year Dr Warner said: “This comes with my congratulations on the award, and my thanks for our partnership in the apostolic life in this diocese.”
The full list of recipients are:
Brighton and Lewes
Jill Austen
Ken Bridger
Naume Chawulaka
Angela Maddison
Hilary Norsworthy
Philippa Parson
John Puttock
Muriel Pyne
George Rix
Gemma Sellance
Chichester
Mervin Bridger
Christine Field
Gill Kerney
Mike Lewis
Margaret Lumley
Rachel Moriarty
Mary Nagel
Diane Perle
Bradley Smith
Hastings
Patsy Bailey
Eleanor Chapman
Heather Child
David Gasson
Ruth Gasson
Mary Hope
Pamela Kendall
David Payne
Michael Toynbee
Sarah Widdowson
Horsham
Susan Ayres
Chris Bell
Elizabeth Brown
Melanie Edge
John Field
David Fitton
Olive Fleming
Frank King RIP
Mary King
Carol Shillingford