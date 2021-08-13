‘Outstanding’ GCSE results for Christ’s Hospital pupils

Headteacher Simon Reid said: “Pupils at Christ’s Hospital should be very proud of all they have achieved in what for many has been a profoundly challenging lead up to these assessments.

“The care, dedication and support offered by staff throughout the preparation and assessment process has provided a solid platform from which these pupils have, in many respects, excelled whether that be with an individual challenge or across the board.”

He said an ‘outstanding’ 46 per cent of all grades awarded were at Level 8 or 9 (equivalent to an A*) and 70 per cent of all grades awarded at a Level 7 or above.

Pupils at Christ's Hospital celebrate their GCSE results

Out of all the Level 8-9 grades, 22 per cent of grades were awarded at the top grade of a Level 9. There was a 98.9 per cent pass rate (Level 4-9).

Out of the cohort of 122, 39 pupils achieved 10 or more grades at Level 7 or above with 31 pupils achieving at least 8 grades at Level 8 or higher.

Within these there were some great individual performances including: William Rodgers, 11 Level 9 grades; Ella Murton, 10 Level 9 grades; Eseqiel Appafram, 10 Level 9 grades; Lila Porter, 9 Level 9 grades and an A* grade; Reuben Vaughan-Turner, 9 Level 9 grades, 1 Level 8 grade; Nathanael Brown, 8 Level 9 grades. 1 Level 8 grade and an A* grade; Toluwani (Sarah) Agbedu, 8 Level 9 grades, 2 Level 8 grades; Alicia Beadle, 7 Level 9 grades, 3 Level 8 grades; Amelia Hobart, 7 Level 9 grades, 3 Level 8 grades; Maggie (Xuyi) Wang, 7 Level 9 grades, 3 Level 8 grades; Sebastian Rosen, 7 Level 9 grades, 3 Level 8 grades and 1 Level 7;

Jimmy (Che Min) Hue, 7 Level 9 grades, 2 Level 8 grades and 1 Level 7 grade; Christina Middlemas, 6 Level 9 grades, 3 Level 8 grades and 1 Level 7 grade; and