Pageant contestant set to represent Crawley in beauty competition

A Crawley girl is representing her home town in a beauty pageant this week.

Layla Gordon will compete in the Junior category of the UK Galaxy Pageants competition on Saturday, March 14.

The 14 year old schoolgirl said: “I’m the first one out of the whole of my family to ever do a pageant and no one really ever talks about pageants so it was just something different I thought I’d give a go at.”

A student at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, Layla decided to take part in the Galaxy pageant after talking with her friends about joining a pageant, and searching online for competitions to enter.

Layla said: “So far, it has been a great experience and I would recommend it to anyone because it 100 per cent boosts your confidence - I haven’t even done it yet but I already feel so much more confident.

“I’d say if you’re interested in doing one don’t think too much about it, just enter - this can be any age as there are many different age groups available.

“When I entered I was very spontaneous about it and just went for it straight away.”

To find out more, and to support Layla, visit her Instagram page at juniormissgalaxy.crawley.