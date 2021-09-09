Painter brightens up children's ward at East Grinstead hospital

The paintings are from a series of undersea paintings called ‘Exploring the Seaweed’ and ‘Nemo’s Brother’. The paintings are bright fishes painted in the sea and are instantly pleasing to the eye.

It is Christine’s aim these paintings will help to bring a smile to the children who have to go to hospital for any period of time and to provide a calming influence.

Christine said: “I am doing what I can do to brighten up the children's day with art and colour.

Painter Christine Bleny (far left) with ward matron Julie Baker (far right) and the nursing staff at Peanut Ward in Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead. Picture by the Trust Medical Photographer

"I think the sea makes one feel calm and there is so much beauty underwater to explore.

"I hope it will make the children smile and am happy that these paintings have found a new forever home where they can be seen and appreciated.”

She has previously donated an original painting to the Ange Association in France to help fund the research of brain tumours that develop in very early ages.

Christine is a French artist who chose to live in the UK to continue her artistic career as a creator of fine art.

She is a bi-lingual artist whose first glance into an artistic world came through watching her mother draw during her free time.

Christine was inspired by the Old Masters and had a large collection of books containing many of their works.

While pursuing an artistic path, Christine lived in several different countries, doing a wide variety of jobs, ranging from pizza-maker to accountant and to painter- decorator.

Christine’s travels and life experiences have led to a variety of artistic styles, as she says in her own words.

She added: “I draw now on an eclectic combination of influences, materials and time periods.

"My Art is oriented toward positivity, pleasure, aesthetic sense, glamour, exuberance and an overall faith in society.

"My work is an amalgam of many styles – my love of the natural world, the luxury of Art Deco against the brilliance of metal leaf; the exoticism of China.”