Paranormal investigators look to work in West Sussex

Is your home haunted? Are you tormented by ghosts and ghouls? Are you kept up by things that go bump in the night?

A group of paranormal investigators are looking for private residences in West Sussex and are looking for people who believe their homes are haunted to contact them.

Barry Depp, a paranormal investigator and 'sensitive medium' said: "We set up Paranormal Investigations South to investigate private accommodation like houses and businesses — a lot of groups only deal with venues and don't really look into the other spaces.

"We have done quite a few, about 15, and we have got very good feedback."

The group are now looking to work in new areas.

One of the team's next jobs will feature a trip to Arundel to hunt the ghost of an Italian motorcyclist and pagan witch who, after putting a curse on his wife, now haunts their marital home.

According to Barry, a Catholic exorcist and fellow pagan witch will visit the house to find out more about the curse.

"We are doing the whole of West Sussex and Hampshire," Barry said.

"We are looking at Midhurst, anyone who has heard any bumps in the night or day, give us a call or and email and we will talk to them about how to go further. We are fully insured."

On the sort of entities Barry has come across in the past, "I can't say anything has been really terrifying," Barry said, "but we have had black shadows."

Anyone who would like to speak to the team at Paranormal Hunters or may be able to recommend some properties to investigate can contact them on paranormalhuntersuk@mail.com