People are building forts in their houses to support a West Sussex cancer charity

People are being challenged to build forts in their houses to support a West Sussex cancer charity.

CancerWise, which is based in Basin Road, Chichester and supports adults across the county affected by cancer, has postponed or cancelled all of its events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Neno launching the CancerWise campaign

But fundraising manager Emma Neno, from Rustington, has got creative with their latest campaign: #Campin4CancerWise.

The premise is for people to set up camp in their lounge, bedroom or garden and upload photos of their den to social media, using the hashtag #Campin4CancerWise, and donate where they can.

Emma said: "You don’t have to be Bear Grylls to give it a go. Just a few hours camping in the day or evening, upload a picture to our social media to show your den using the hashtag #Campin4CancerWise and please if you are able make a donation it would really help."

It is not the first time that Emma has thought outside the box to drum up some funds for the charity. In 2018, she organised a campaign that saw people painting pebbles and leaving them around Littlehampton, starting a craze that spread to Australia and the US and was endorsed by celebrities including Calum Best.

CancerWise, which has been supporting those affected and their carers and families since 1983, offers counselling, art and music therapy, exercise classes, support groups and social events throughout their journey, from diagnosis to treatment and recovery.

The campaign involves building a den in your home

It also receives referrals from hospitals, GPs and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Due to the pandemic, the centre in Chichester is now closed, but the charity is continuing to support people as best as they can remotely. Call 01243 778516 if you need to talk to them.

Emma said: "We are all facing a very challenging uncertain time. As a smaller local charity CancerWise relies on fundraising and donations to provide their vital services and with all of our events cancelled we are trying to find ways we can still engage with people whilst they are in their homes to make sure Government guidelines are strictly adhered to.

"We hope that whilst people are at home they will get on board with our new campaign #Campin4CancerWise and help us to raise funds and awareness for CancerWise.

She also added that CancerWise are 'very grateful to the community for their continued support and consideration during this very difficult time'.

To get involved and donate, you can text the following numbers -

To donate £1 text CANCER to 70201

To donate £3 text CANCER to 70331

To donate £5 text CANCER to 70970

To donate £10 text CANCER to 70191

For more details about the charity, visit cancerwise.org.uk.