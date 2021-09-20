The fallen, Craftsman Christopher Edgar and Sergeant Paul Justin Connolly, had their names added to the Crawley War Memorial on Tuesday, September 14.

The two soldiers’ names were forgotten on the cenotaph but, thanks to extensive research by Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club, they were memorialised alongside their fallen brothers at last.

Both families attended the ceremony at St John’s Church.

Brian Algate, events organiser at Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club, said: “Today (Tuesday) in Crawley we celebrated the unveiling of the names of Cfn Christopher Edgar and Sgt Paul Justin Connolly on the Crawley War Memorial.

“We had the pleasure of both the Edgar and Connolly family attending.

“It was a special day as it was the 52nd anniversary of the death of Christopher Edgar, and we were able to present the GSM (NI) - Grand Service Medal Northern Ireland - and the Queen Elizabeth Cross to 94-year-old Myrtle Edgar, mother of Christopher.

“This was followed by a lovely celebration hosted by St John’s Church, Crawley.

“(There was) an excellent turn out from the breakfast club, with representatives from RHQ REME - the Regimental Headquarters for the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, the REME Association, the town council, and Henry Smith our MP.”

1. Craftsman Christopher Edgar, who was born March 17, 1950 and attended St Margaret's Primary and Thomas Bennett, died in Northern Ireland in 1969 Photo Sales

2. Brian Algate, events organiser at Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club, laid the wreath at Crawley War Memorial Photo Sales

3. Sergeant Paul Connolly, who grew up in Crawley and attended Desmond Anderson Primary, Broadfield East Middle and Thomas Bennett, died on operations in Iraq on Boxing Day 2004 Photo Sales

4. Family and friends await Paul Gooderson. chairperson of Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club, to take to the podium Photo Sales