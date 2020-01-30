Plans announced to build 60 homes in Crawley Down

A developer has announced plans to build 60 homes on land in Crawley Down.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames wants to build the new development called Hazel Rise on land at Hazel Close and say it is due to open to the public in late 2020.

The national homebuilder will provide a collection of one bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom houses available, of which 18 (30%) are affordable housing, while contributing more than £1 million to Mid Sussex District Council as part of the planning agreement.

Contributions will be used towards education, healthcare, library, sports and community facilities for people in and around Crawley Down.

Mary O’Brien, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are committed not only to providing quality homes but also to ensuring that we are giving something back to the local communities in which we build. It’s a real privilege to be involved in projects and initiatives in and around Crawley Down.

“We plan to open Hazel Rise to the public in the latter part of 2020 with two show homes ready for people to explore and imagine life in Crawley Down. We expect to receive a huge amount of interest, so I’d urge anyone interested in new homes in the area to visit our website and register their interest to make sure they are kept up to date with the latest information ahead of the official launch.”

Crawley Down is just a short distance from Gatwick Airport and the M23 with nearby train stations, Three Bridges and East Grinstead, providing quick and direct links to London Victoria.