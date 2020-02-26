Plans submitted to build 59 apartments on derelict site in Crawley

A house builder has announced plans for new 59 apartments on a derelict brownfield site in Three Bridges.

Bellway has submitted a planning application to Crawley Borough Council for the development after acquiring the 0.32-hectare site off Russell Way.

The land was previously occupied by TSB office buildings, which were demolished in 2000. Despite various proposals being put forward to redevelop the site the land has remained vacant ever since.

Bellway is planning to build 24 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom apartments within an L-shaped building which will be up to four storeys in height. Twelve of the homes will be provided as affordable housing and each apartment will have its own balcony or terrace.

A communal area will be provided on the roof of the building and an under-croft car park will deliver 40 car parking spaces. There will also be 81 bicycle spaces for residents and a further 22 short-stay bicycle spaces.

Daniel Williamson, head of sales for Bellway South London, said: “Our plans for the former TSB site will deliver a long-overdue regeneration of this brownfield land which has stood unused and derelict for more than two decades.

“Our development represents a sensitively designed scheme which will enhance the character and appearance of the area while at the same time providing much-needed new homes for the borough.

“Located just over a mile from Crawley town centre, the development is within walking distance of a wide range of shops and services and with the provision of more than a hundred bicycle spaces it has been designed to promote healthy lifestyles and reduce carbon footprints by encouraging people to cycle to work and school.

“We’re pleased to have completed the purchase of this accessible and well-located site and, subject to planning approval, look forward to starting work on the first homes in autumn 2020.”