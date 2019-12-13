Police appeal after girl, 8, injured in Crawley road crash

Police are appealing for information after an eight-year-old girl was involved in a collision with a car in Crawley yesterday.

The girl was rushed to East Surrey Hospital but police say that her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at 4.50pm in Ifield Drive near Ifield Parade.

A police spokesman said that the girl’s family accompanied her to hospital.

He added: “Enquiries are at an early stage and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 967 of 12/12.”