Police appeal after Horsham road crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Hampers Lane, Horsham, earlier today (May 26).
Officers say that a grey Volkswagen Golf crashed into a tree at around 1.48am this morning.
A spokesman said: “Four men were each taken to hospital for treatment.
“A white Ford Focus may also have been indirectly involved, and police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area immediately before the collision – to come forward.
“You can email [email protected] quoting Operation Millau.”
Earlier, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said that three people had been taken to the Sussex Royal County Hospital in Brighton with ‘potentially serious injuries.’