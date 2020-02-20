Police appeal after woman raped in Hassocks

Police are investigating after a woman reported being raped in Hassocks.

The victim said she was approached from behind by an unknown male on Monday (February 17) in the early evening near Dale Avenue, police said.

Police news

The suspect is described only as a light skinned Asian man wearing a dark blue hooded jumper, according to police.

Detective Sergeant Martin Alchin-Gadd of the Crawley Safeguarding Investigation Unit said: “The victim is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“This incident took place close to the main road in Hassocks at a time when many people would have been going about their day.

“We would like to hear from anybody who saw anyone resembling the description given by the victim, or anyone who heard anything unusual.”

Anybody with information is asked to report online or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting Op Erwood.

