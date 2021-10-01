Police appeal for information to find missing Crawley teenager

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said "Police are appealing for information to trace a missing teenager from Crawley.

"Charlie left a property in the Northgate area of the town shortly before midnight on Tuesday, September 28.

"The 17-year-old may be in the Crawley area, or officers believe he may have travelled to Horsham.

"It’s thought he may be sleeping rough or staying with friends there.