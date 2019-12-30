Police appeal over ‘dangerous driving’ incident in Crawley

A BMW car seen ‘drifting’ dangerously on a dual carriageway in Crawley has sparked a police appeal.

Officers say that the incident happened on the A2220 Horsham Road between 2.30pm and 2.50pm on Monday December 23.

The silver BMW Coupe was drifting around the Bewbush Manor roundabout and the Sullivan Drive Roundabout.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit say they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage.

PC Mark Stoner said: “Drifting is extremely dangerous, especially on busy roads, so it is fortunate this did not cause a serious traffic incident.

“We’re appealing for information from anyone who witnessed this dangerous driving or has any dash cam footage of this incident.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 792 of 23/12.