Police 'growing concerned' for missing Crawley teenager

Police have issued an appeal after a Crawley teenager went missing on Friday (May 10).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are growing concerned for a missing teenager from Crawley.

"Iliyana Simeonova left her home in Crawley in the early hours of Friday but has not returned."

It is believed the 16-year-old may have travelled to London and could be in the Brixton or Croydon areas.

Iliyana is white, 5' 5", slim with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and black jacket.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police online quoting serial 71 of 10/05.