Police helicopter joins hunt for motorbike rider after Crawley incident

A police helicopter joined in a hunt for a motorbike rider after he failed to stop for a routine police check in Crawley yesterday.

The rider and a passenger were later arrested after police pursued them through nearby streets.

A police spokesman said: “The motorcycle sped away from officers seeking to make routine check on it in Brighton Road, Crawley, shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday (22 August).

“It was followed through nearby streets before being abandoned in the Southgate area less than an hour later.

“A man aged 18 and a boy aged 17 were arrested nearby on suspicion of dangerous driving and other driving offences.

“After being interviewed they were released under investigation.”